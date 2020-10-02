He walked the streets of Mexico with Crash and his mask

On the occasion of the launch of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, Crash inaugurates a graffiti mural. Crash Bandicoot on the occasion of the launch of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, walked through the streets of Mexico City with everything and his mask to inaugurate a graffiti mural.

The beloved marsupial since last Monday, September 28, walked through the streets of the capital to find his own portrait created by the young people of Sachcrew, an artistic group that is part of the Street Art Chilango collective and is made up of several artists. Within this group they have integrated creatives from Colombia, Brazil, Aruba, the United States, Indonesia, among others.

The mural is located on Calle de Querétaro 181, in the Roma Norte neighborhood in the heart of Mexico City. The artist who developed the work was Francisco (@francmun) himself who worked for two weeks. The wall will be in place for the next two months.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time will be available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One from October 2, if you want to know all the details, we suggest you read our analysis.



