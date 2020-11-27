He stopped seeing a pedestrian crossing the intersection

A vehicle using Tesla’s fully autonomous driving beta saw the pedestrian on the opposite side as it passed through a crossroads and gave way to it. The company aims to offer this software optionally to all Teslas in the upcoming period.

Tesla, the electric car company at the beginning of which Elon Musk, one of the most popular entrepreneurs of the last period, has turned all its focus to fully autonomous driving software. Autonomous driving, which is currently available in Tesla brand vehicles, cannot be used without a driver behind the wheel. If Tesla achieves its goal in fully autonomous driving, the driver will be able to go wherever he wants without having to intervene too much.

Tesla started releasing the first fully autonomous driving beta software for a limited number of vehicles last month. In the last few weeks, the company has reviewed the feedback from these beta tests and made the necessary bug fixes, and has released a new update for a more capable autonomous driving experience.

Fully autonomous driving beta can stop for pedestrians at the intersection

This project that Tesla is working on is shown as the future of the automobile industry. In a video shared by a Tesla owner participating in beta studies, it can be seen much more clearly how this system works. A vehicle using Tesla’s fully autonomous driving beta software sees the pedestrian appearing on the other side when it comes to an intersection and prioritizes that person to pass. This shows us that Tesla is doing a solid job in fully autonomous driving. ,

In addition, it is seen that there is no other car when the vehicle is passing through the intersection. Maybe if there were more vehicles and pedestrians, Tesla could have made it more difficult to cross the intersection. Nevertheless, we can see that fully autonomous driving is progressing with utmost confident steps.



