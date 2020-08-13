He Said Tether (USDT) Will Crash! Effect on Bitcoin

Tether (USDT) is a 1: 1 stablecoin backed by the dollar. According to the parent firm, USDT will always maintain a 1 to 1 ratio to the US dollar in terms of value, but Tether has received a tremendous amount of criticism over the years, especially for its claims about the supported digital asset. The dollar and failed audit attempts have been the main source of these criticisms.

Tether (USDT) Discussions

In 2017, the company claimed that about $ 31 million worth of USDT was hacked, so a hard fork was required. The biggest scandal happened when Tether and Bitfinex were accused of concealing a massive $ 850 million loss. Bitfinex has allegedly received a $ 700 million loan from Tether to close the gap.

Surprisingly, Tether admitted that it was not actually fixed to the dollar at a 1: 1 ratio. This basically means that Tether is always 100% backed by “something”, but not just US dollars.

Veteran analyst Peter Brandt, author and publisher of Factor Report, recently said that Tether was an “anticipated accident” and said Tether would have a major collapse.

What could happen to Bitcoin if Tether crashes?

Bitcoin really went up when Tether was last dropping, why? The idea is that Tether’s crash will automatically push Bitcoin and other cryptos up because people move from Tether to another asset. Essentially, people buy Bitcoin, which is the best alternative to get rid of ‘stablecoin’.

In the short term, the decline of USDT might not actually be that terrible, but in the long run, it will definitely have a significant impact on the crypto market as other fixed coins are already developed and existed.



