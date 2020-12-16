He receives a birthday card from his dead mother.

An Ohio woman received a birthday card that her mother mailed to her in 2015. The card finally arrived this month, two years after the mother’s death.

Katrina Jones of Youngstown checked her mail during her lunch break. Among all the letters she saw an envelope that immediately stood out.

“The return address was from my mother. Then I looked at the handwriting and saw that it was my mother’s handwriting. My mother passed away in 2018, ”Jones told WKBN-TV.

Jones explained that the envelope was postmarked June 20, 2015. It contained a birthday card that her mother had written to her.

“I remember many years ago she asked me if I had received a card from her. I think I can safely say that it must have been 2015, ”Jones told the aforementioned media.

It is not known why the card took so long to arrive, but Jones considers it to be a sign.

“Someone told me at work, ‘It wasn’t meant for you to receive back then,'” Jones said. “It was meant for me to receive it now.”

