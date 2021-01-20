He must be the first to start a phone with Dimensity 2000

The race for 5nm chips is also being waged by MediaTek, although it is still at a slower pace compared to its competitors. Today, a leaker revealed the manufacturer’s chip launch script, showing that Vivo and Oppo should be the first to launch a cell phone with the new Dimensity 2000 chip.

The launch plan was released by leaker Digital Chat Station on Weibo. He reveals that the 5nm MediaTek Dimensity 2000 is expected to be announced in the first quarter of 2022 and should debut on Oppo and Vivo cell phones.

This new processor should still use 3 cores not yet revealed by ARM: the high-performance Cortex-X2, the Cortex-A79 CPU, and the Mali G79 GPU core. Check below a graph comparing the expected performance jump between them, which can reach 30%.

It is interesting to mention that this 30% performance evolution is in relation to the Mattehorn core, which should be announced now in 2021. While the 2022 generation, called Malaku, should lose support for 32-bit software.

Tomorrow MediaTek should still reveal a new version of Dimensity 1200 with a lower clock and support for screens up to 144Hz, which should be good news for gamers who prefer superfluous screens in their games.