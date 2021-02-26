He-Man: new Netflix animation has its look released

The He-Man and Masters of the Universe animation reboot had its look revealed by Netflix. In the image, we can see that the design of the main character of the series and of his faithful squire, the Warrior Cat, are very different from the original animation.

He-Man appears with his blond hair, however, now he wears a gray garment under the armor that still forms the traditional “X” on the hero’s chest. In addition, in the image we can see the Sword of Power wielded by He-Man, however, twice the size of what it used to have previously.

The Warrior Cat wears entirely new armor. Still in red, but now with purple accents. Another novelty is that He-Man’s friend now has protection on his paws, including metal claws, which makes the look more threatening.

It is worth remembering that He-Man and the Masters of the Universe is just one of the two projects that are being developed by Netflix on He-Man, the other is Masters of the Universe: Revelation, which will serve as a sequel to the original animation.

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe is a Netflix project in partnership with Mattel Television. Adam Bonnett (Descendants), Christopher Keenan (Justice League, Batman Beyond) and Rob David (Masters of the Universe: Revelation, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) are executive producers on the show that has Bryan Q. Miller (Smallville) as a showrunner.

The animation will be done entirely in CGI and still has no premiere on Netflix.

So, what did you think of the duo’s new look? Did you like it? Comment there.