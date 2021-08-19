He-Man and the Defenders of the Universe: Netflix Releases Trailer For The Series

He-Man and the Defenders of the Universe: Netflix released today (19) the first trailer of the new animation of He-Man and Defenders of the Universe. The video shows Adam transforming into He-Man for the first time, leaving his friends with a bunch of questions and meeting a new enemy.

Check the preview:

The reboot of the classic series from the 1980s will focus on children’s audience. The plot takes place on the planet of Eternia, where a young lost prince discovers Grayskull’s powers and transforms into He-Man, the Master of the Universe. Now, he will have to face the terrible Skeletor in order to save those he loves the most.

It’s worth remembering that in July of this year, Netflix released Masters of the Universe: Saving Eternity, which was a sequel to the original animation. This new animation has no direct relationship, serving as a reboot of the original. The series will be produced by Mattel Television and has Adam Bonnett, Christopher Keenan and Rob David as executive producers. Bryan Q. Miller (Smallville), is the showrunner for the series.

Fred Soulie, senior vice president of content distribution and business development at Mattel Television, issued a statement saying, “Masters of the Universe is one of the most iconic global franchises of all time, with a 30-year history and a foundation of passionate fans. The Mattel team is excited to introduce the world of He-Man to a new generation and, along with the talented team at Netflix, to reimagine the classic characters in a way that appeals to children and families today, at the same time that resonates with older fans”.

He-Man and Defenders of the Universe hits the Netflix catalog on September 16th.