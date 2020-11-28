He made an N95 mask using a cotton candy machine!

The coronavirus has affected many things, from our lifestyle to behavioral changes. Beyond the advice from experts on the importance of wearing masks, a lot of mask designs are now emerging. Mahesh Bandi, in the Physics department of the OIST Graduate University, brings a different interpretation to traditional N95 masks. Bandi, which produces its new filters for the N95 mask using a cotton candy machine, explains in his article published in the Proceedings of the Royal Society A, the technique he developed and how well his filters perform.

New filter system for N95 mask: It is much more affordable

As the global epidemic progresses, scientists have discovered that wearing a mask can reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Unfortunately, fabric masks are not perfect. According to research, N95 type masks provide the best protection, but these masks are quite expensive compared to others. Physicist Bandi also found a way to make filters that are as effective as those used to filter N95 masks, but can be produced quickly and cheaply.

The physicist who produces a different version of this plastic filter of the mask with a cotton candy machine (also known as a dental floss machine) makes the N95 mask much more affordable. Mahesh Bandi produced the filter, but this filter was not compatible for classic N95 masks. In this case, Bandi has also developed a mask that is compatible with its filter. In this way, the filter was easily attached to and removed from the mask.

The filter is included in three forms per mask. The 3D printer was also used to test the result. After rigorous testing, microscopic examinations and comparisons with N95 filters, it turned out that the filters are as effective as standard N95-type respirators in preventing the inhalation of SARS-CoV-2 viruses.

These masks will not go into production, but a formula is being published for others to use this idea.



