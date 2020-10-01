He is the top scorer of the Mexican National Team

Since September 2019, Javier Hernández has not played with the Mexican National Team, in fact he has only been called up twice since Gerardo Martino became the Tri’s technical director.

Despite the fact that he is the team’s historical scorer, with 52 annotations, and although he is playing as a starter in the Los Angeles Galaxy, ‘Tata’ Martino did not call him up for the tour of Europe where the team will face the Netherlands and Algeria.

Gerardo Martino was clear and said that there are other forwards before Chicharito Hernández.

Since Chicharito and other players were seen in a bar and celebrating in New York, Gerardo Martino has not considered it, since apparently from that moment he did not want more indiscipline.



