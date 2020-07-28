He is not working with Hideo Kojima for a horror game

The Japanese mangaka acknowledges the confusion and takes the blame in a message posted on Twitter. He is not in talks with Kojima for a video game.

Manga cartoonist Junji Ito has cleared up the confusion stemming from his statements during the recent Comic-Con 2020 where he claimed to be in talks with Hideo Kojima for the development of a horror video game. The Japanese mangaka has explained in his personal Twitter account that this is a misunderstanding.

“I apologize to Mr. Kojima and all the fans to whom I have given false hope.”

Thanks to the translation provided by the user eigogamejikkyo, we can approximate the artist’s response, who personally apologizes to Kojima for the false expectations that this truncated possibility may have awakened. “In a past interview, I casually said that I had received an offer from Mr. Kojima but, in reality, it was simply a comment he made to me during a party, when he said: ‘If there is an opportunity, maybe I will ask you for help'”, in in relation to the possibility that Hideo Kojima will eventually carry out a horror title.

“I apologize to Mr. Kojima and all the fans to whom I have given false hope,” he concludes. We recall that Kojima, father of Metal Gear and the recent Death Stranding, was working on the canceled Silent Hills project for PS4, whose demo is currently still a topic of conversation due to the immersive capacity that he knew how to transmit with so little.

Hideo Kojima wants to make a “revolutionary” horror video game

This is not the first time that Kojima openly admits to wanting to work in a video game with a horror setting. We know you are currently immersed in planning your next big title, but we don’t know what it is about. In April, after picking up the BAFTA Fellowship Honor award, he himself said he wanted to make a “revolutionary” horror game.

“I am confident that I can create something more terrifying than what others could do,” he said. “I freak out at things like darkness and imagining ghost shadows in dark moments.” To this we can add his words expressed in November 2019, when he argued that he wanted to make “the most terrifying game so far”.



