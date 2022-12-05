“He has every chance” — The Loaned Liverpool Player Can Move in January

Liverpool goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga may change clubs in January, and the young Brazilian will have a big impact on Macclesfield.

The 19-year-old Pitaluga joined non-league Macclesfield in July on loan for a season and has been in exceptional form for the club ever since.

In 23 matches for the Cheshire team, the Brazilian has kept 11 clean matches, and Macclesfield currently tops the table of the Northern Division of the First Western Division.

However, due to an ankle ligament injury, Pitaluga remained sidelined until the end of the year, when the teenager went to Dubai to undergo treatment at Liverpool’s mid-season training camp.

At least it gave teammate Neil Dunns, who is also Liverpool’s youth coach, an opportunity to evaluate his performances at Macclesfield.

“He’s had a great season so far, he’s kept a lot of dry matches and I think it’s a great experience for him,” Danns said of This Is Anfield.

🧤 Excellent start to life on loan for #LFC goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga (19) at non-league Macclesfield FC. 🔴 22 games

⛔️ 11 clean sheets

⭕️ 14 conceded Still trains with the Liverpool first team every day. pic.twitter.com/A5wUHP9XqD — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) November 14, 2022

“Just playing in front of 3,000, 4,000 for a few weeks, he will get that experience and allow him to play in this competitive environment.

“He started very, very well. He has many amazing qualities that I am sure will serve him well in the future.

“He is still training with Liverpool and the main Liverpool team during the week, so this obviously contributes to his progress.

“He’s got a great size for a goalkeeper, a great defender, so hopefully he can get where he needs to go.”

The move from Macclesfield, ranked eighth in English football, to Liverpool is significant, but the loan period of Pitaluga will be seen as vital for its development.

Although playing week after week against non-league strikers can be decisive for the young man, there are suggestions that in January he may be recalled and sent to another club higher up the pyramid.

This is due to the fact that Pitaluga is highly respected by those who are part of the Liverpool first team, and Dunns believes that he has the mentality necessary for success.

“As for his breakthrough into the first team, it’s the same as me and my son,” added the 40—year-old, whose son Jayden is part of Liverpool’s under-18 squad.

“It takes a special player to get close to this first team, and as long as Marcelo continues to work hard — I know he will — and will continue in the same spirit, he has every chance.

“He’s a great guy on and off the field, he demands good standards.

“It’s a difficult question for a club like Liverpool, but with the work these young guys have done, I don’t see why not.

“They have as many chances as everyone else. I will support him and encourage him if he ever comes over to this side.”