He had no idea what he was doing in God of War 2

God of War fans certainly fondly remember God of War 2. The game is one of the most remembered on the PlayStation 2 thanks to the team’s work directed by Cory Barlog, who recently revealed he had no idea what he was doing with the game.

I had absolutely NO IDEA what the hell I was doing pretty much the ENTIRE time. Every day felt like I was thrown on stage opening night to perform a musical that I had never even heard of, much less rehearsed. Fortunately, I was inspired at every turn by a brilliant team.❤️ https://t.co/kR50HNFOfE — Cory Balrog 🖖 (@corybarlog) March 14, 2021

God of War 2 was a critical and public success. In Metacritic, for example, he has a score of 93 from the specialized media and an average of 9.0 from the audience who experienced this adventure of Kratos.