He gets huge discounts on his games through the PS Store

Sony recently announced that this week there would be news about PlayStation VR, as well as new discounts on many of its video games; said and done. So much so, that the new sales are here in the PS VR catalog through the PS Store with up to 70% discount on games like Astro Bot, Farpoint, Marvel’s Iron Man VR or Tetris Effect, among many others, a Through a promotion only valid until September 24, 2020.

Up to 70% off on PS VR games

Thus, the Japanese company has presented a series of discounts on many of its best titles for PS VR in digital format, up to a total of 130 titles, a promotion that will be available only until next September 24. Among many of the games available, we can find Superhot VR for 9.99 euros (before 24.99 euros), Blood and Truth for 14.79 euros (before 39.99 euros), Tetris Effect for 19.99 euros (before 39 , 99 euros), Astro Bot for 14.79 euros (before 39.99 euros), Marvel’s Iron Man VR for 29.99 euros (before 39.99 euros), Borderlands 2 VR for 24.99 euros (before 49.99 euros), Until Dawn: Rush of Blood for 6.99 euros (before 19.99 euros) or Firewall Zero Hour for 12.89 euros (before 29.99 euros), among many others.



