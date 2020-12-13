He creates works of art by transforming Atreus into Loki

Turkish artist Çaglayan Kaya Göksoy (24) shared in his personal portfolio on Artstation an incredible reimagination of Atreus, from God of War, transforming the co-protagonist into his definitive stage.

SPOILERS Ahead: for those who haven’t played the 2018 game, Atreus is revealed as Loki at the end of the adventure

As you can see in the art, Kratos’ son now looks much more imposing, holding a huge spear where the War God Blades of Chaos are attached at its ends. The boy is also armed with his father’s Leviathan ax, with his traditional bow, and has references to Baldur, with his arm full of tattoos very similar to those of Odin’s son.

However, one of the most interesting details of the art is the royal horns of Atreus. Unlike what was seen in Marvel’s Loki, the diabolical structure of the God of War character comes from his own genetics. According to Göksoy, “there are findings of stone tablets showing the details of Loki with goat horns, not with a horned helmet. After all, he is a shapeshifter.”

And did you enjoy the renewed look of Atreus? Can you imagine what God of War Ragnarok will look like?




