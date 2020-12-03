He controlled 26 iPhones with a single button!

It had recently come to the agenda with the iPhone vulnerability. With the aforementioned vulnerability, it becomes possible to turn off 26 iPhones in a short time. As far as it was recently revealed, there was a security flaw in iPhones. Thanks to this vulnerability, it is seen that the iPhone was easily captured.

The need for a connection such as Wi-Fi only makes the vulnerability really scary. Ian Beer, a software developer from the Google Project Zero team, shared a video about the vulnerability, although he reported the issue to Apple and stated that this gap was closed.

iPhone vulnerability and what can happen

Ian Beer can turn off / on 26 different iPhone models with a single button in the video he published on YouTube. This software vulnerability, which does not need anything other than a Wi-Fi connection, is actually proof that problems can arise if this opportunity gets in the hands of bad people.

This vulnerability, which was reported to be closed by Apple with iOS 13.5, could actually have caused millions of people to be affected. Ian Beer says he spent $ 100 in an article he shared. He underlines that with this expense, he took control of 26 iPhones in a short time.

The software is accompanied by the popular and easy-to-reach Raspberry Pi and the mechanism that is prepared using a few Wi-Fi adapters. Nevertheless, it is worth noting that Beer is famous for hacking Apple devices, so although this process is easy for him, it is not really something “non-professionals” can do.

This sharing, which is proof of how dangerous security vulnerabilities can become, once again reveals the importance of keeping phones up to date. Fortunately, the iPhone vulnerability was closed with the iOS 13.5 update. It is necessary to keep phones up to date to protect against vulnerabilities such as this vulnerability.



