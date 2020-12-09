HDR support for YouTube live streams

YouTube producers can now take advantage of the high dynamic range (HDR) feature in their live streams. The platform has allowed the use of pre-recorded HDR content since 2016, but now it can also be used in live streams.

YouTube underlines that it is the first major platform to support live HDR streaming. While HDR10 and HLG standards were initially supported, YouTube adds that it hopes to expand this support further in the future.

HDR allows videos to be displayed in a wider color gamut and high brightness. Blacks can be darker, whites can be lighter. Thus, more details can be selected in shadows and in extremely bright areas. As a result, images become more impressive and vibrant. Some say that switching from SDR to HDR offers more advantages than switching from 1080p to 4K. In the meantime, let’s add that YouTube added 4K live broadcast support in 2016.

Producers who want to take advantage of this new technology need to use one of the supported coders listed by Google. Viewers will also need a supporting device such as the YouTube app on HDR TVs, Chromecast Ultra, or an Android device with an HDR display. YouTube says it plans to add more encoder support and mobile devices to enable HDR content streaming in the future.



