HBO’s The Wire contestants Pick the Best Season of the show, and It Keeps Popping Up

Fans of most television shows, especially those that build a narrative over several seasons, like to argue about which episode or even season of the program can be considered the “best”. For example, over the years we’ve been trying to compile a list of the best episodes of Breaking Bad and even highlighted what we thought was the best episode of The Sopranos. But when it comes to “Wiretapping” David Simon, the conversation can be too difficult. The HBO drama lasted five seasons, and almost every season was perfect (in its own way). But if you ask the actors of “Wiretapping” which season they think is the best, they will all, as a rule, give the same answer.

CinemaBlend was lucky enough to meet with the actors and crew of “Wiretapping” when the HBO masterpiece turned 20 years old. The show is now available on DVD and Blu-ray, and is also ready to stream on HBO Max. And during the conversation, I mentioned the fact that “Wiretap” has never received an Emmy Award for best series, despite being considered one of the best television programs ever created. So, giving the actors a chance to revisit the story, I asked them which season SHOULD win, and Dominic West started the conversation by saying he liked Season 4, explaining:

Because it’s about children, so it’s much more dramatic and emotional, and the stakes are much higher. And because those actors who played these children were so brilliant. And also, because I’m almost not in it. (laughs) I really think season 4 was the culmination, was perfection. It was supposed to be a book that David (Simon) convinced Ed (Burns) not to write, so it was the perfect combination of this writer’s room.

Each season of “Wiretapping” examined the drug war in Baltimore on a macro scale, but also found a way to delve into a specific region or territory. In the second season, the notorious ports of Baltimore are notorious, and in the third season, a fictional safe zone for drug trafficking known as Hamsterdam was created. In the fourth season, the show focused on the city’s public school system and the effects of drugs on school-age children. This influenced actor Jamie Hector, who played the legendary gangster Marlo Stanfield in the series. Hector also chose Season 4 as the best, telling CinemaBlend:

I’m very passionate about preschool education, and that’s why (the show) sheds light on the disparity between certain communities getting excellent education or not. To have a child in a private school or not to have a child in a private school, to see the difference in education and the enthusiasm of teachers and professors, as well as the resources that everyone should have. So if you could increase this season, that would be great.

This opinion is shared by the brilliant Andre Royo, who played a wounded Bubble addict in the program, and also said that season 4 deserves recognition:

When the fourth season arrived, it turned into a social show about the middle class and the school system. And then someone from every race would say, “It’s 10 o’clock. Do you know where your children are?” No matter what race you are, you took care of your children. And this show, so to speak, took us to another level.

There are so many great reasons to celebrate why “Wiretapping” is special, from Michael K. Williams’ lengthy performance as Omar Little to the signature line left to Isaiah Whitlock Jr. And yes, we even tried to rank the best episodes of “Wiretapping”, so feel free to discuss these options with us. In the meantime, check out our full cast interviews and dive into The Wire if you haven’t already.