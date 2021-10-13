HBO’s The Last of Us Succumbs To The Apocalypse In New Photos Of Joel And more

The Last of Us: The new series does not have a release date, but production will end in June 2022, so we will still have to wait. The filming of the third season of The Mandalorian has begun without Pedro Pascal, the actor who gives life to Mando. The reason is that he is filming The Last of Us, the HBO Max series based on the Naughty Dog play. The fellow Narcos star will co-star alongside Bella Ramsey: they will play Joel and Ellie respectively. From the filming set, different images have been filtered, among which we can see Joel characterized.

The United States of The Last of Us is not the one we all know. Life has ceased to be as it was, since a virulent infection spread throughout the world. Those who are bitten turn into monstrous creatures that, like zombies, feed on the blood and entrails of the living. Ellie and Joel travel that journey into the unknown, facing unimaginable dangers.

Vegetation, the total protagonist

In this context, the images that have appeared show a set familiar to all those who have enjoyed the games. Over time, nature has been gaining ground and has taken over what was once its own. The ramshackle cars and buildings are now owned by the vegetation, which with its green color colors the big city.

The Last of Us series is immersed in its recording process. There is still no confirmed release date, but it is known that the planning plans to end production in June 2022. Neil Druckmann, creative director of the two installments, participates as scriptwriter and director, and as he commented in previous statements, the series it will differ in some respects from the original title.