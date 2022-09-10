HBO will fix a bug with the visual effects of the “House of the Dragon”, noticed by fans

The visual effects glitch noticed by keen-eyed fans in the third episode of “House of the Dragon” will be fixed by HBO and reviewed on streaming platforms.

Variety notes that HBO is “planning to update the bug on its streaming platforms” after the bug was discovered after an episode of “House of the Dragon” aired last Sunday, titled “The Second of His Name.” Viewers noticed a visual effects error during a scene with King Viserys performed by Paddy Considine, in which he hands a folded letter to a soldier.

The king’s two fingers are completely green, as they were probably wrapped in a piece of green cloth for editing during the post-production stage. The intention may have been to remove the fingers completely to show the progression of Viserys’ mysterious illness, suggesting that the maggot treatment he received in Episode 2 did not help stop the “onset of rot”.

This visual effects gaffe reminded some fans of the infamous “Game of Thrones” moment from the fourth episode of the last season, when viewers noticed a fraudulent disposable coffee cup left on the table in one of the scenes. Bypassing social media, HBO reacted to the error accordingly and digitally removed the cup from the stage.

There is a good chance that the Dragon House green fingers bug will be fixed before the fourth episode airs on September 11.

The first episode of “House of the Dragon”, which is now available on YouTube, attracted about 10 million viewers on HBO and HBO Max, making it the largest audience of any new show in HBO history. Less than a week after the premiere, HBO decided to tell more stories from the epic saga of the House of Targaryen, extending the prequel “Game of Thrones” for a second season.

