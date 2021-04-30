HBO Premieres May 2021: The New Series and Movies That We Will See

HBO Premieres: New month, and that means one thing: new releases of the VOD platforms. We have already seen what Netflix and Filmin are going to bring, and we have to check the release schedule, all the new series and movies from HBO Spain for May 2021. And we start not with a beginning, but with an end, because May marks the end from the legendary POSE.

The series co-created by Ryan Murphy that has made history in television history by giving visibility to the LGTBIQ + community premieres its third and final season next day 3. In turn, the historical series En Terapia returns renewed in a fourth season starring Uzo Aduba and focused on current problems that will arrive on May 24.

Also, for fans of superheroes, HBO brings season 6 of DC Legends of Tomorrow. And for thriller lovers, the final season of Blindspot, on May 7, and the third season of Mr Inbetween, on 26.

SERIES

May 3

POSE, final season

In this last season, we are in 1994 and the ballroom is a distant memory for Blanca, who struggles to balance being a mother with having a partner and her new job as a nurse’s assistant. Meanwhile, as AIDS becomes the leading cause of death for Americans ages 25-44, Pray Tell faces unexpected health problems.

May 4th

DC LEGENDS OF TOMORROW, season 6

May 7th

BLINDSPOT, final season

May 24

IN THERAPY, season 4

The reimagining of the series is currently set in Los Angeles and brings together a diverse trio of patients who will be in session with Brooke to help navigate various current concerns.

May 26

MR. INBETWEEN, season 3

May 28

ROBOT CHICKEN. ARCHIE COMICS SPECIAL

May 30

BIRDGIRL, season 1

Judy Ken Sebben is the daughter of Phil Ken Sebben who fights crime as Birdgirl. When Phil Ken Sebben is killed in an accident, she names Birdgirl as the successor to Sebben & Sebben. With the help of her friend Meredith the Mind Taker, Birdgirl managed to make Judy the new CEO of Sebben & Sebben while still fighting crime.

FILMS

May 1st

BATMAN BEGINS

THE DARK KNIGHT

THE DARK KNIGHT. THE LEGEND IS REBORN

SHERLOCK HOLMES

SHERLOCK HOLMES. SHADOWS GAME

SPY GAME

May 8

THE JUNGLE

May 11

COLD WAR

may 14

GOODBYE LITTLE Bye bye

REVOLUTIONARY ROAD

ARTHUR AND THE WAR OF THE WORLDS

THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN

THE GIRL OF THE PEARL

SUFFRAGISTS

WIFE

May 21th

PERFECT SENSEALBERT NOBBS

25 of May

GODZILLA. MONSTER KING

May 28

ANABEL, COME HOME

A LITTLE CHAOS

THE LOOKOUT

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

May 29

TERMINATOR GENISYS

May 30

THE GOLDEN

OSLO, HBO original

Based on the homonymous play that addresses the history of the agreement between Israelis, Palestinians, and a Norwegian couple that led to the 1993 Oslo Peace Agreement. Starring Ruth Wilson and Andrew Scott