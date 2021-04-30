HBO Premieres May 2021: The New Series and Movies That We Will See

HBO Premieres: New month, and that means one thing: new releases of the VOD platforms. We have already seen what Netflix and Filmin are going to bring, and we have to check the release schedule, all the new series and movies from HBO Spain for May 2021. And we start not with a beginning, but with an end, because May marks the end from the legendary POSE.
The series co-created by Ryan Murphy that has made history in television history by giving visibility to the LGTBIQ + community premieres its third and final season next day 3. In turn, the historical series En Terapia returns renewed in a fourth season starring Uzo Aduba and focused on current problems that will arrive on May 24.
Also, for fans of superheroes, HBO brings season 6 of DC Legends of Tomorrow. And for thriller lovers, the final season of Blindspot, on May 7, and the third season of Mr Inbetween, on 26.
SERIES
May 3
POSE, final season
In this last season, we are in 1994 and the ballroom is a distant memory for Blanca, who struggles to balance being a mother with having a partner and her new job as a nurse’s assistant. Meanwhile, as AIDS becomes the leading cause of death for Americans ages 25-44, Pray Tell faces unexpected health problems.
May 4th
DC LEGENDS OF TOMORROW, season 6
May 7th
BLINDSPOT, final season
May 24
IN THERAPY, season 4
The reimagining of the series is currently set in Los Angeles and brings together a diverse trio of patients who will be in session with Brooke to help navigate various current concerns.
May 26
MR. INBETWEEN, season 3
May 28
ROBOT CHICKEN. ARCHIE COMICS SPECIAL
May 30
BIRDGIRL, season 1
Judy Ken Sebben is the daughter of Phil Ken Sebben who fights crime as Birdgirl. When Phil Ken Sebben is killed in an accident, she names Birdgirl as the successor to Sebben & Sebben. With the help of her friend Meredith the Mind Taker, Birdgirl managed to make Judy the new CEO of Sebben & Sebben while still fighting crime.
FILMS
May 1st
BATMAN BEGINS
THE DARK KNIGHT
THE DARK KNIGHT. THE LEGEND IS REBORN
SHERLOCK HOLMES
SHERLOCK HOLMES. SHADOWS GAME
SPY GAME
May 8
THE JUNGLE
May 11
COLD WAR
may 14
GOODBYE LITTLE Bye bye
REVOLUTIONARY ROAD
ARTHUR AND THE WAR OF THE WORLDS
THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN
THE GIRL OF THE PEARL
SUFFRAGISTS
WIFE
May 21th
PERFECT SENSEALBERT NOBBS
25 of May
GODZILLA. MONSTER KING
May 28
ANABEL, COME HOME
A LITTLE CHAOS
THE LOOKOUT
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
May 29
TERMINATOR GENISYS
May 30
THE GOLDEN
OSLO, HBO original
Based on the homonymous play that addresses the history of the agreement between Israelis, Palestinians, and a Norwegian couple that led to the 1993 Oslo Peace Agreement. Starring Ruth Wilson and Andrew Scott