HBO Max’s “Legion of Superheroes” Show Gets An Exciting Update From a Screenwriter

DC comics writer Brian Michael Bendis tells exciting news about his animated show “Legion of Superheroes”, which is in development on HBO Max. For several decades, DC Comics has had some of the greatest superhero teams. From the Justice League and Teen Titans to Outsiders and the Justice Society of America, there are several fun and unique superhero teams in the DC universe. Although many of them have been depicted in animation and live, it looks like another team is returning to the small screens: the Legion of Superheroes.

The Legion of Superheroes, created in 1958, is a team that operates in the 30th and/or 31st century, depending on the iteration. The team got a new approach back in 2019 thanks to Brian Michael Bendis in a new comic book series, and now the writer hopes to bring the team back to television. In December 2021, Bendis announced on his website that he was developing a new animated TV show for HBO Max. Per Bendis, when he introduced the Legion of Superheroes last year, it was part of the “next phase”, meaning it had been in development for quite some time.

Since he posted this post in 2021, there has been no news about the Legion of Superheroes until now. Bendis shares an exciting update on his Instagram, confirming that the script for the HBO Max series is under development.

This won’t be the first time the Legion of Superheroes gets their own animated show. In 2006, Warner Bros. premiered Legion of Superheroes, in which a young Clark Kent was recruited by a futuristic team. Unfortunately, the series had a very short run, as it lasted only two seasons with 26 episodes. Although the Legion of Superheroes series did not air live, the team had a significant presence in the CW television series Arrow through Supergirl with key contributors such as Brainiac 5. What remains interesting about the HBO Max adaptation is that neither Warner Bros. nor the streaming service has yet commented on Bendis’ project.

Although the studio may not have made any statements about the project, it definitely seems that it is moving forward, as it is at least at the experimental stage. The most exciting prospect of “Legion of Superheroes” is that Bendis’ project will be an adult series, which is rare for DC TV. While the streamer has “Young Justice” going in a more serious direction, it looks like “Legion of Superheroes” will be more like HBO Max’s Harley Quinn, though it remains to be seen if they’ll allow swearing. Legion of Superheroes is a phenomenal team in its concept, which, if done right, can work as a show for several seasons, and we hope that HBO Max will reveal more details sooner rather than later.