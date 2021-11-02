HBO Max Will Pass the São Paulo Soccer Championship In 2022

The HBO Max streaming platform will show the Paulista Championship football matches starting in 2022, in a deal that is valid for four years. The information is from the panel column in the Folha de São Paulo newspaper.

The negotiation was carried out between the Federação Paulista de Futebol and TNT Sports, a brand of WarnerMedia, and also involves the creation of a standardized visual identity for the competition within the platform. Previously, Paulistão’s rights belonged to TV Globo.

Altogether, the competition has 16 participating clubs and the first meetings for arbitration have already started, but there is still no defined calendar.

Multicast

Remember that this is not the only streaming that has entered into a partnership with the entity: YouTube will also have the right to show matches free of charge to users, while games on HBO Max are restricted to subscribers, as in the case of the Champions League. Through open television, transmission is also guaranteed: Record acquired a package to show some of the tournament’s games.