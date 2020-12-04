HBO Max will arrive in Spain in 2021

HBO was among the first to see the tremendous potential that on-demand content services had, but it was Netflix that popularized the model and defined it for the present day. Today VOD platforms are growing everywhere, and in this ‘war’ even Disney has gotten involved with its all-powerful Disney +, a service entirely dedicated to the gigantic catalog of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and FOX, but rather even smartphone companies like Huawei have decided to launch their own platform. The competition is fierce, and WarnerMedia, the owner of HBO, knows it.

HBO Max, the new VOD platform

After buying Time Warner in 2017, AT&T made it clear that it would push through WarnerMedia more HBO’s own content to be able to face Netflix, which far surpassed it in terms of original content. Although HBO can boast of titans like Game of Thrones, Westworld, Chernobyl or Watchmen, the arrival of Apple TV + and the advent of Disney + and its bombardment of content -Marvel, Disney, FOX, Star Wars- will change the current VOD landscape.

That is why it launched HBO Max last May, a kind of enhanced version of its classic HBO and a platform that, like Disney, knows the importance of an attractive catalog. A catalog that in 2021 will include long-awaited things like Zack Snyder’s montage of his Justice League, undoubtedly one of the best viral marketing blows seen in the VOD Wars.

HBO Max will also exclusively host House of the Dragon, the second spin-off taken from the Game of Thrones universe and which focuses on the history of House Targaryen 300 years before Daenerys’ journey -although it would be the first series, since HBO has canceled the prequel that was being shot. But there is more, like:

All Studio Ghibli movies

Sesame Street

The Big Bang Theory

Pretty little liars

Friends (yes, she leaves Netflix after paying HBO 400 million dollars for her rights)

South Park, whose rights cost $ 550 million

New DC series: Green Lantern (plus ammo for Deadpool) and Strange Adventure

HBO Max in Spain in 2021

But what about Spain? And in the rest of the world? Well, after a few months without knowing what will happen, HBO has finally confirmed its expansion plans outside the US for next year, so HBO Max will be released in Spain and other regions in the second half of 2021.

This was announced a few hours ago by Andy Forssell, the head of HBO Max Global, during the online conference of the Web Summit event, confirming the deployment of the new platform throughout Europe and also Latin America for the July – December 2021 calendar, with the intention of reaching some 190 countries during its expansion.

What if I already have an HBO subscription

The big question: You have a subscription to HBO Spain. Do you have to pay another? Will the price go up? Forssell’s response has been that “HBO will upgrade existing direct-to-consumer HBO services in Europe to HBO Max, which is equivalent to doubling the amount of content and adding many more capabilities.” Therefore, HBO Spain will be replaced by HBO Max Spain.

But what about my account? At the moment that is a question that has not been answered. In the USA WarnerMedia offered HBO clients the option to automatically switch their account to HBO Max while maintaining the same price, although we do not know if that will happen for example in Spain as well.



