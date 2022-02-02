HBO Max: What is the most popular series on the platform right now for fans

HBO Max is quickly catching up with content from other platforms in the streaming wars. Do you know which series, at the time of writing, is the most popular on the network and platform? If you’re looking for something new (or an older series) to binge-watch, there are a few shows that could top the platform’s rankings.

The world of entertainment right now belongs to streaming platforms. Every streaming service is featuring their best shows and movies as the end of the year 2021 brought us some great content. HBO Max is one of the favorite platforms of recent times when it comes to feature films, but in the fight for short seasonal productions, it still has a long way to go.

Apple TV+ continues to gain strength for its unique stories and dazzling performances, though popularity outside of the US isn’t quite as strong yet, and Amazon Prime Video goes toe-to-toe with the behemoth. Yes, nobody can beat Netflix when it comes to the amount of content it offers, the years in the market and the popularity it has gained in all this time.

Meanwhile, Peacock and Paramount+ are still finding what works for them, at a slower pace than the rest. For the most part, HBO Max offers movies and a few original favorites, one of them being Euphoria. Did the arrival of Euphoria season 2 put you at the top of the streaming platform? As of February 1, 2022, all fans of the platform say yes, and there is no doubt.

Since its premiere and consecutively, the most popular series on HBO Max to watch right now is Euphoria. Is anyone really surprised? It’s trending almost every Sunday when fans tune in to watch a new episode. In fact, the season 2 premiere broke HBO Max records.

Euphoria received positive reviews, praising its cinematography, story, score, performances, specifically those of Zendaya and Hunter Schafer, and approach to its mature theme, although it did become the subject of controversy for its use of nudity and sexuality, which some critics perceived. as excessive.

Elsewhere, the rest of the platform could as the most popular series subscribers watch are Peacemaker and And Just Like That, which premieres its Season 1 finale on Thursday, February 3. What are you watching on HBO or streaming on HBO Max?