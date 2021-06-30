HBO Max: Streaming Free Series Episodes

HBO Max: This Tuesday (29), the long-awaited HBO Max arrived in Brazil. With a catalog full of hits, many people are already eyeing the new streaming service.

So, in addition to the well-known seven free days offered by HBO Max, the platform is also offering the first episode of several series free for users to try the service, without the need for a subscription.

Among the productions available for “tasting” are Euphoria, Game of Thrones, Friends, Mare of Easttown, The Nevers, The Big Bang Theory, Raised By Wolves and many others. With the news, several people are already celebrating – and watching, of course.

HBO Max has two plans: one aimed at mobile devices, starting at R$19.97 a month, and the other for users who want to watch movies and series on television, which costs R$28/month. In addition, the company is offering 50% off the regular monthly plan through July 31st.

It is noteworthy that in both plans, subscribers will be able to download movies and series to watch offline.

HBO Max Catalog

The streaming service has several heavyweight titles in its catalog, including the Harry Potter, The Lord of the Rings and The Matrix franchises. Other confirmed productions on the platform are Gossip Girl, Justice League, Birds of Prey, Scooby-Doo, Clockwork Orange, Mad Max: The Hunt Continues, Sex and The City, Game of Thrones, Two and a Half Man, The Big Bang Theory , Rick and Morty, Wonder Woman 1984 and The Joker. In addition, users will also be able to check out the games from the 2021-2022 season of the UEFA Champions League live.

Learn more about the HBO Max values ​​and catalog on the website.