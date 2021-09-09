HBO Max: Streaming Adds Over 200 Movies To The Catalog

HBO Max revealed that it made available, this Wednesday (8), more than 200 films in its Latin American catalog, including classics, awarded works, recent releases and several other projects from the most diverse eras in the history of cinema.

Among the main new additions to the HBO Max catalog are the recently released Monster Hunter, with Milla Jovovich, Ron Pearlman and Tony Jaa, and modern blockbusters such as Jumanji: Next Phase, Zombieland: Shoot Twice, Bad Boys Para Always and Bloodshot.

In addition to these adventures, the drama and romance categories also received productions such as Does Anyone Tell?, Words on the Bathroom Walls, The Great Illusion, Glory Time and the unforgettable In Search of Happiness and Tootsie.

Fans of children’s and youth works were also covered by the HBO update and can now follow the adventures of The Smurfs in their latest epic plot. The classics Labyrinth – The Magic of Time (1986), with David Bowie, and Madeline (1998) are also available to watch.

Classic and award-winning movies on HBO Max

Iconic films celebrated at world awards and timeless classics have joined the productions of HBO, HBO Max Originals, Warner Bros., DC and Cartoon Network. All Latin American audiences with access to the service can follow the dark story of The Covenant and the claustrophobic horror The Panic Room by legendary director David Fincher (Se7en).

For those who prefer a more visceral, trashy horror, the new option is A Hallucinating Night: The Death of the Devil, a feature film that has established itself as one of the most important low-budget films in history.

Finally, award winners such as Oscar, Golden Globe and Bafta were included in the additions. For example, works such as A Rede Social, Serpico and Jerry Maguire – A Grande Virada are some of the titles that can already be accessed without additional costs for subscribers.

