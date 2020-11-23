HBO Max shares Starfire’s new costume for season 3

Fans have been amazed at the surprises to come in the third season of the Titans series.

With production underway for the highly anticipated third season of the former DC Universe title, the new series for HBO Max has revealed the first look at Starfire’s supersuit, much like the one from the comics. This is how Anna Diop will look for the next chapter of the hit series “Titans”.

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites (Gods of Egypt) as Dick Grayson / Robin, Teagan Croft (Home and Away) as Raven, Anna Diop (24: Legacy) as Koriand’r / Starfire, Alan Ritchson (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) and Minka Kelly (Friday Night Lights) as Hawk and Dove, Bruno Bichir as Dr. Niles Caulder, and Lindsey Gort as Police Detective Amy Rohrbach.

Ok wow can we just admire @TheAnnaDiop as Starfire for a minute!? Seasons 1 & 2 are now streaming on HBO Max. #DCTitans pic.twitter.com/JGLkVRxqUd — HBO Max (@hbomax) November 23, 2020

Season 2 featured Joshua Orpin as Conner Kent / Superboy, Esai Morales as Deathstroke, Chella Man as Deathstroke Jericho Wilson’s son, Chelsea T. Zhang as Deathstroke’s daughter Rose Wilson (aka The Devastator), Iain Glen (Game of Thrones) as Bruce Wayne, Natalie Gumede as Mercy Graves and Drew Van Acker as Aqualad.

The Titans series will now be on HBO Max

Meanwhile, season three is expected to take place in Gotham with performances by Barbara Gordon, Red Hood, and Scarecrow.

Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television, are managing the series. Titans comes from executive producers Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter.

Titans was available to stream exclusively on DC Universe, prior to the announcement that all original series would be shifting from DC Universe to HBO Max as DC Universe becomes solely a premium comics service called DC Universe Infinite.



