HBO Max: Release Date and Prices in Brazil Are Revealed!

HBO Max revealed, on Wednesday (26), the launch date of streaming in Brazil: 29 June. In addition, the platform has already gained official price. There will be 2 different plans, Mobile and Multi-screens. While the first is aimed at cell phones and tablets and will cost R $ 19.97 / month, the second will be targeted at televisions for R $ 28 / month.

In the case of the Multi-screen plan, users will be able to watch on television, video games and computers, in addition to smartphones and tablets. The service will allow the creation of 5 profiles, will have downloads, 4K transmission and up to 3 devices will be able to watch the programs at the same time.

Regarding the most basic Mobile plan, customers will be able to personalize their own profile, download the content to watch when they are not connected to the internet and will have optimized resolution on the tablet and smartphone.

Streaming no máximo a partir de 29 de junho.#HBOMax

HBO explained that, despite the 2 different plans, the catalog will be exactly the same. Anyone who subscribes to HBO Go, the current streaming service available in Brazil, will have their subscription updated to HBO Max.

The details were revealed during a live broadcast on Twitter. According to the media company, the plans are “appropriate to the purchasing power of each country”. In addition to Brazil, the launch of the platform in Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Mexico also gained price details.

Like Netflix, Telecine Play and other services, HBO Max will also have a free trial period. Brazilians will be able to enjoy the productions for 7 days to decide whether to subscribe to the platform or not. In addition, anyone who decides to sign up for 3 months or 1 year will have a discount starting at 30% on the final price.

HBO Max movies and series in Brazil

In addition to all Warner Media films, documentaries, series and animations, including Warner Bros., Cartoon Network, truTV, DC, New Line, Adult Swin and HBO itself, the service will feature sporting events such as the Champions League. Currently, the biggest club championship in Europe is broadcast in Brazil by TNT Sports.

In today’s announcement, it was also explained that exclusive cinema releases will arrive in service after 35 days. In this sense, one of the first films that will make this media conversion will be Space Jam: A New Legacy. Scheduled to appear on the big screen from July 15, around August 19, it is expected to be launched on the online service for subscribers.

Among the attractions confirmed at the launch of HBO Max in Brazil are Gossip Girl, Justice League, Birds of Prey, Scooby-Doo, Clockwork Orange, We Bare Bears, Mad Max: The Hunt Continues, Sex and The City, Matrix, Game of Thrones, Two and a Half Man, The Big Bang Theory, Casablanca, Rick and Morty, Wonder Woman 1984, Joker, Harry Potter (the complete saga) and Watchmen.