HBO Max Pins Netflix and Encourages Password Sharing

HBO Max: Last Thursday (22), Netflix announced that it will readjust the prices of its subscription plans in Brazil. Before the change, the most expensive plan cost R$45.90. With the readjustment, the company will charge R$ 55.90. The news, as expected, did not please the public, but competitors took advantage of the opportunity.

Influencer Nath Finanças asked: “Guys, do you pay for streaming services alone? Don’t you share it with anyone? Example: one pays Netflix and another pays HBO Max but share the password for both to use.” The HBO Max account responded by encouraging password sharing.

Amazon Prime, which brings streaming services and other benefits for R$9.90 a month, also played an “indirect”.

sharing passwords

Netflix, however, does not support the sharing of passwords for its service. In March, the platform began testing a new security feature to make it harder for outsiders to access an account without permission. Consequently, the function must also prevent sharing a single profile’s password with more people.

Some users received the message: “If you don’t live with the owner of this account, you need your own account to continue watching”. Netflix claims that the test was applied to ensure that people using the accounts are actually authorized to do so. However, it is not yet known whether the feature will be officially added to the platform.