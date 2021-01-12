HBO Max officially confirms series revival

Carrie Bradshaw fans can celebrate! After several rumors, finally, HBO confirmed that the iconic series Sex and The City will win a revival on its streaming platform HBO Max.

According to the information, the new production was named And Just Like That … – in reference to the phrase widely used in Sex and The City – and will feature 10 episodes in its first season, which will follow the characters dealing with their lives at 50.

Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie), Cinthya Nixon (Miranda) and Kristin Davis (Charlotte) will return to the cast to reprise their roles. Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha during the six seasons of Sex and The City, however, will not return to reprise her role due to a rivalry with Parker in recent years. Kim came to be positively about her character being played by another actress.

HBO Max chief of documents Sarah Aubrey commented on the new project and her expectations. “I grew up with these characters and I can’t wait to see how their stories evolved in this new chapter, with the honesty, the poignancy, the humor and the beloved city that has always defined them.”

Sex and the City is a romantic comedy that follows the life of New York lifestyle columnist Carrie Bradshaw and her three best friends in Manhattan. The program premiered in 1998 on TV, being shown directly on HBO, with 6 seasons, having its conclusion in 2004 after 94 episodes.

In addition, Sex and The City featured two homonymous films between 2008 and 2010, as well as a spin-off on The CW, entitled The Carrie Diaries, which lasted two seasons.