HBO Max is Now Available For Download on PS4 and PS5

The arrival of the HBO Max subscription service in Brazil was one of the most talked about issues of the month, and now PlayStation players can also be part of the party by downloading the official app on both PlayStation 5 and PS4!

For now, you need to use a US account on PSN to download, but the app should be released in the Brazilian store in the next few hours. If you’re still playing on PS4, you’ll need to open PlayStation Store and find the app manually in the search tab or within TV and Video recommendations.

On PlayStation 5 the process is more organic and you’ll find HBO Max already in the system’s Media tab. It is worth remembering that in order to enjoy the service in video games, you must subscribe to the Multitelas plan, which costs R$27.90 (monthly plan), R$74.90 (quarterly) or R$239.90 (annual).

If consoles aren’t your thing, you can also subscribe to the mobile plan for R$19.90 (monthly), R$54.90 (quarterly) or R$169.90 (annual). Alternatively, HBO Max has also been available on Xbox systems since its launch.

Are you already a subscriber to the service? Will you install the app on your PlayStation? What do you plan on watching over there? Comment below!