HBO Max Has Just Slowed Down Another DC Project, but there is Still Hope

August was a tough month for HBO Max subscribers, as the merger of Warner Bros. and Discovery led to some major cuts, including the cancellation of Batgirl when the Leslie Grace film was already in post-production. Now the streamer has slowed down another project based on DC comics. “Batman: The Caped Crusader” no longer airs on HBO Max.

Batman: Caped Crusader received a commitment from HBO Max and Cartoon Network back in May 2021 as an animated show that will reimagine Batman mythology. Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves were executive producers, and Timm’s involvement was the main reason for the excitement of potential viewers when he created Batman: The Animated Series.

Now TVLine reports that Caped Crusader is no longer being filmed for HBO Max along with five other animated projects that were in development: Merry Little Batman, The Day the Earth Exploded: The Looney Tunes movie, Bye Bye Bunny: A Looney Tunes Musical, “Did I Do It for the Holidays: The Story of Steve Urkel” (in which “Family Affairs” star Jalil White would voice his iconic role) and “The Amazing World of Gambol: The Movie.” However, it is reported that the production of projects will continue due to the possibility of their implementation by other outlets, except HBO Max.

This news came shortly after reports that “Young Justice” is not expected to be renewed for a fifth season on HBO Max, which cuts another animated project. Fortunately, Harley Quinn doesn’t seem to be going anywhere yet, and the Green Lantern series still seems to be moving forward. “Aquaman: King of Atlantis” was on the latest list of series removed from HBO Max.

DC fans can at least rest easy on the Black Canary and Peacemaker fronts as Warner Bros. confirmed that Black Canary is not shelved. James Gunn had an encouraging message for the second season of “Peacemaker” shortly after the shocking news that Batgirl got the axe. In general, however, few projects feel completely safe on HBO Max, even after the number of streamers has contributed to the history of HBO.

So, does all this fuss over HBO Max mean that “Batman: The Caped Crusader” will never see the light of day? Not obligatory. At the moment, it is unclear if there is another platform that the production considers ideal for the animated series, but it has many recommendations. “Batman: The Animated Series” remains a beloved and critically acclaimed film, so Bruce Timm’s participation in “The Caped Crusader” can only play into the hands.

The Dark Knight is certainly one of the most recognizable characters in the history of superheroes. Batman’s box office is proof that many people are still interested in new perspectives on the story of Bruce Wayne, and director Matt Reeves starred alongside Timm. Add JJ Abrams, and there are some big names who know how to create hits. If the premise and the team behind Caped Crusader were solid enough to get a direct order for the series back in 2021, why not save another platform in 2022?

At the moment, only time will tell whether “Batman: The Caped Crusader” or any other of the five series produced by HBO Max will find a second life elsewhere. In the not so distant future, there will be many TV options, so be sure to check out our schedule of TV premieres for 2022.