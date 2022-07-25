HBO Max: Every Movie & TV Show will be Released in August 2022

The new titles coming to HBO Max in August 2022 will grow the streaming service’s exciting slate of iconic films, recently released movies, and prestigious TV shows, such as the highly anticipated House of the Dragon. August 2022 also kicks off the HBO Max’s additions of A24 films, which includes a massive collection of the independent studio’s projects. Alongside this exciting new deal for HBO Max’s movie catalog, the month will bring the streaming debuts of award-winning movies, premieres of long-anticipated TV shows, and upgraded viewing formats for a beloved HBO series.

In July 2022, HBO Max added plenty of new TV seasons, as well as newly-released movies. Two of the most exciting arrivals were The Bob’s Burgers Movie, which premiered in theaters in May 2022, as well as Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho, marking the horror film’s streaming debut. As far as new TV series, HBO Max’s July 2022 library additions included the premieres FBoy Island season 2, Issa Rae’s comedy Rap Sh!t, Harley Quinn season 3, and Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.

Related: Netflix Losing Subscribers Is Bad For Disney+ & HBO Max Too

While July saw the arrivals of many intriguing titles, August is one of the most exciting months HBO Max has seen in 2022. The biggest addition to HBO Max in August 2022 is the premiere of House of the Dragon (August 21), HBO’s first spinoff series from the hit drama Game of Thrones. Alongside House of the Dragon, HBO Max will release all eight seasons of Game of Thrones in 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, and Dolby Vision on the ad-free subscription plan. TV shows returning for their second seasons on HBO Max in August 2022 are Industry (August 1), Sweet Life: Los Angeles (August 4), and House of Ho (August 25). HBO Max’s collection of high-ranking A24 movies will arrive on August 1, which include acclaimed films like Amy, Ex Machina, The Spectacular Now, and Room. Additionally, HBO Max will see the streaming debuts of 2021’s hit movies Belfast (August 5) and Wolf (August 26) this month. Here’s everything else coming to HBO Max in August 2022.

Everything Else Coming To HBO Max In August 2022:

August 1:

A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charlie Swan III, 2013 (HBO)

A Most Violent Year, 2015 (HBO)

Amy, 2015 (HBO)

Barely Lethal, 2015 (HBO)

Belle, 2013 (HBO)

Biker Boyz, 2003 (HBO)

Blow Out, 1981 (HBO)

Blue Velvet, 1986 (HBO)

Bug, 2007 (HBO)

Cadillac Man, 1990 (HBO)

Charlie’s Angels, 2000

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, 2003

Chasing Papi, 2003 (HBO)

Children of a Lesser God, 1986 (HBO)

Chocolate City, 2015 (HBO)

Colors, 1988 (HBO)

Damien Omen II, 1978 (HBO)

Dark Places, 2015 (HBO)

Days of Being Wild, 1990

DC Showcases Short: Constantine – The House of Mystery, 2022

Enemy, 2014 (HBO)

Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex but Were Afraid to Ask, 1972 (HBO)

Ex Machina, 2015 (HBO)

Fantastic Voyage, 1966 (HBO)

Fighting, 2009 (HBO)

From Hell, 2001 (HBO)

Garfield, 2004 (HBO)

Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties, 2006 (HBO) Extended Version

Gaslight, 1944

Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai, 1999

Ginger & Rosa, 2012 (HBO)

How to Lose Friends and Alienate People, 2008 (HBO)

How to Talk to Girls at Parties, 2017 (HBO)

Industry, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers, 1978 (HBO)

Ivanhoe, 1952

Jeff, Who Lives at Home, 2011 (HBO)

Laggies, 2014 (HBO)

Late August, Early September, 1998

Lean on Pete, 2017 (HBO)

Life After Beth, 2014 (HBO)

Lions for Lambs, 2007 (HBO)

Little Men, 2016 (HBO)

Little Women, 1994

Locke, 2013 (HBO)

Love & Basketball, 2000

Man of the Year, 2006 (HBO)

Miles Ahead, 2016

Mississippi Grind, 2015 (HBO)

Mojave, 2015 (HBO)

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, 2016 (HBO)

Mystic Pizza, 1988 (HBO)

Objective, Burma!, 1945

Obvious Child, 2014 (HBO)

Original Cast Album: Company, 1970

Out of the Past, 1947

Remember, 2016 (HBO)

Revenge of the Green Dragons, 2014 (HBO)

Slow West, 2015 (HBO)

Son of a Gun, 2014 (HBO)

Source Code, 2011

Stardust, 2007 (HBO)

Teen Titans Go, Season 7C

The Adderall Diaries, 2016 (HBO)

The Blood of a Poet, 1932

The Captive, 2014 (HBO)

The Devil’s Backbone, 2001

The End of the Tour, 2015 (HBO)

The Fault in Our Stars, 2014 (HBO)

The Field Guide to Evil, 2018 (HBO)

The Great Escape, 1963 (HBO)

The Last Word, 2017 (HBO)

The Notebook, 2004

The One, 2001 (HBO)

The Possession, 2012 (HBO) Extended Version

The Rover, 2014 (HBO)

The Spectacular Now, 2013 (HBO)

The Spiderwick Chronicles, 2008 (HBO)

The Testament of Orpheus, 1960

The Transporter Refueled, 2015 (HBO)

Thunderstruck, 2012 (HBO)

Transcendence, 2014 (HBO)

Trouble With the Curve, 2012 (HBO)

Tusk, 2014 (HBO)

Under the Skin, 2014 (HBO)

Whiplash, 2014

August 3:

Belle, 2021

August 4:

Sweet Life: Los Angeles, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

August 5:

Belfast, 2021 (HBO)

Jesus Sepulveda: Mr. Tough Life, Comedy Special Premiere(HBO)

August 7:

The Smiling Friends Go To Brazil, Special

August 9:

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions, Season 17 Premiere (HBO)

August 13:

The Princess, Original Documentary Premiere (HBO)

August 21:

American Sniper, 2014

House of the Dragon, Series Premiere (HBO)

August 24:

Katrina Babies, Original Documentary Premiere (HBO)

August 25:

House of Ho, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, 2013 (HBO) Extended Version

August 26:

Victor and Valentino, Season 3C

Wolf, 2021 (HBO)

In order to account for the many new A24 movies and other additions to the catalog, some of HBO Max’s biggest film series will be leaving by August 31. In August 2022, HBO Max will be saying goodbye to all eight Harry Potter movies, the Final Destination franchise, The Dark Knight trilogy, the Ocean’s trilogy, the Blade movies, and Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice. Despite so many incredible titles leaving the platform, HBO Max subscribers still have numerous anticipated projects to look forward to over the next few months, such as the Weeknd’s TV show The Idol, Scoob!: Holiday Haunt, The White House Plumbers, The Nevers, and the Elizabeth Olsen-starring series Love and Death.