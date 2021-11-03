HBO Max: Dune And More Premieres In November 2021

HBO Max used the beginning of the month to release the full list of streaming debuts throughout November 2021. Highlights include Dune, part two of Gossip Girl, The Many Saints of Newark and Sex Lives of College Girls. Another novelty that will excite anime fans is the debut of Blade Runner: Black Lotus, which follows a girl with no memories on a journey to discover who she really is.
It is noteworthy that the streaming did not reveal the exact dates of each release.
Check out November’s premieres on HBO Max:
Films
Dune
The Many Santis of Newmark
8-bit Christmas
goodfellas
the aviator
The Addams Family
Men in Black 3
Before sunset
Music Box: Jagged
Diego, El Last Adiós
Jupiter
El Verano que vivimos
Series
Gossip Girl (part 2)
Sandy + Chef
Sex Lives of College Girls
All American (4th season)
Legacies (4th season)
Teen Titans Go! (7th season)
The Great Look
Kamikaze
Blade Runner: Black Lotus
fringe
walker
The Agency
South Side
Sort Of
La Linea Invisible
Gen Lock
In My Skin
bump
Black and Missing