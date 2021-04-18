HBO Max Brasil: Friends, DC and Harry Potter are highlights in trailer

HBO Max Brasil: has already confirmed its arrival in Latin America in June 2021. And to make fans even more anxious for the debut of the streaming service, the platform has released a trailer showing a little more of its catalog. Check out:

HBO Max catalog

In the video released, we can see several titles that will be available on the platform, such as the Harry Potter franchise, Friends, Game Of Thrones, Matrix, Justice League Snyder Cut, The Lord of the Rings and much more.

HBO Max will bring together productions from HBO, TNT, TBS, TCM and CW and animation channels Cartoon Network, Rooster Teeth, Adult Swim and Crunchyroll. In addition, the streaming service will feature the entire Warner Bros. catalog, including New Line, Looney Tunes, CNN and the films produced by DC.

Some original productions have already been announced by the platform in recent months, including a series of the Dark Justice League and another about the Peacemaker, a revival of Gossip Girl, the long-awaited reunion of the main cast of Friends and much more.

Warner also announced that all of its films released in the year 2021 in the United States will premiere simultaneously in cinema and streaming. It has not yet been confirmed whether the same will apply to Brazil and Latin America.

HBO Max hits the Latin American market in June 2021. The price of the subscription has not yet been announced.