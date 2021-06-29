HBO Max Arrives In Brazil This Tuesday (29); Check The Values

HBO Max: This Tuesday (29), Brazil gains another streaming service, HBO Max. As well as other platforms, such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, Brazilians will be able to test the platform for free for seven days before deciding if they want to subscribe.

The platform also announced yesterday (28) its distribution partners in the country: SKY, DirecTV GO, Claro, Oi, Vivo, Mercado Livre and Tim Mobile. Thus, partners will be able to offer streaming within their packages or services.

HBO Max Pricing

Those interested in the streaming service can count on two different plans: Mobile and Multitelas. The first is aimed at people who want to watch movies and series directly from their cell phones or tablets.

Monthly: R$19.90 per month;

Annual: R$ 14.16 per month;

The multiscreen plan is intended for people who want to watch on any device, including televisions. In this package, the user can configure up to five different profiles and watch on up to three screens at the same time.

Monthly: R$27.90 per month;

Annual: R$19.99 per month;

It is worth mentioning that the service has a 50% discount on the monthly plan until June 31st.