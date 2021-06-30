HBO Max: app now available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S

HBO Max: Last Tuesday (29), the long awaited HBO Max arrived in Brazil. With the news, many people wondered when the app would arrive on Xbox. If you asked yourself the same question, we have good news: streaming is now available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S in Brazil.

In addition to Xbox, HBO Max also revealed yesterday (29) that the streaming service will have an app for PS4 and PS5 consoles. The company’s objective is to ensure that consumers have access to all the material through different devices.

Catalog

The streaming service has major titles in its catalog, including the Harry Potter, The Lord of the Rings and The Matrix franchises. Other confirmed productions on the platform are Gossip Girl, Justice League, Birds of Prey, Scooby-Doo, Clockwork Orange, Mad Max: The Hunt Continues, Sex and The City, Game of Thrones, Two and a Half Man, The Big Bang Theory , Rick and Morty, Wonder Woman 1984 and The Joker. Users will also be able to check out the games from the 2021-2022 season of the UEFA Champions League live.

In addition, the platform also offers the first episode of several series for free for users to try out the service.

It is worth mentioning that streaming has a 50% discount on monthly plans, both Mobile and Multiscreen, until July 31st.