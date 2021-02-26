HBO Max app gets update with “restart” option return

The HBO Max app got a new update on Friday (26) that promises to improve the user experience, especially on devices with Android TV or Chromecast, as well as bringing back an icon that was unexpectedly removed a few months ago.

From the new version, the option “restart” – or restart – will be back to the streaming service interface, to allow the user to quickly restart a movie or series that had already started. According to the update changelog, present in the Play Store notes, it will take just one click for the HBO Max subscriber to play paused content again:

Back to popular demand: we’re excited to re-introduce the reset button for Android TV users! We know you’re missing out, and now you can quickly restart a video in progress with just one click. This update also includes new and improved player controls for users of Android mobile devices and tablets, making it easier to jump back to what you’re watching. In addition, we smashed some bugs and made performance improvements for a faster and smoother streaming experience.

In addition, as some Reddit users have noted, the new version of the HBO Max app also fixes an audio issue on Chromecast devices, which can now play movies and series compatible with Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound without any problems.