HBO Max announces partnership with Sky and Oi

WarnerMedia announced on Monday (29) the first partnerships with telecommunications operators for the launch of HBO Max in Latin America, next June, when the platform will reach 39 territories in the region.

In the case of Brazil, the agreement will benefit Sky and Oi customers, who will be able to access the complete catalog of the new premium streaming service on the day of its launch in the country, at no additional cost, if they have an active subscription to the HBO channels in your package.

To access the content, subscribers of the two partner operators will only need to authenticate with the HBO Max app or website using the same data registered with their provider. The company also negotiates with other partners, who may have similar benefits.

Oi customers who do not have HBO channels in their plan, or who are only users of the company’s broadband, will be able to take advantage of special promotions to purchase a streaming subscription, as will customers of DirecTV GO, which also belongs to VRIO, AT&T group company and owner of Sky.

Subscription value remains undefined

The price of HBO Max in Brazil has not yet been revealed, information that should only be released close to the service’s debut. In the United States, where it was launched in May last year, streaming costs US $ 14.99 per month, equivalent to R $ 86.15 for the day’s rate, in direct conversion.

The platform, which includes content from Warner Bros., Cartoon Network, TNT, CNN, truTV, DC, New Line and Adult Swin, in addition to HBO itself and other brands, accumulated 41 million subscribers by the end of 2020 in the American market, plus HBO customers.

With the arrival in more countries, WarnerMedia plans to have between 120 and 150 million subscribers by the end of 2025.