HBO Max: All movies and TV series will be released in July 2022

In July 2022, new spin-offs, returning series, premieres of comedy TV shows and premieres of popular films will appear on HBO Max. With the start of the blockbuster season, HBO Max will inevitably see the addition of many famous films over the summer. From long-awaited series debuts to streaming movie premieres, July 2022 will kick off the trend of long-awaited summer entertainment with new HBO Max titles.

Additions to HBO Max in June 2022 included the premiere of the 4th season of the popular HBO series “Wild West World”, new episodes of which will continue throughout July. The platform also featured the limited series “Irma Vep” along with documentaries such as “Janes” and “Road Runner: A Film about Anthony Bourdain.” However, June 2022 was not a good month for new films on HBO Max: the most notable streaming debuts of the month were “Card Counter” starring Oscar Isaac (2021) and the HBO Max Original remake “Father of the Bride”.

HBO Max will launch in July 2022 with the release of the popular horror film of 2021 by Edgar Wright “Last Night in Soho” (July 1), which will premiere on the platform. HBO Max will also be home to the streaming of the debut film “Bob’s Burgers” with positive reviews (July 12), which premiered in theaters only on May 27, 2022. The reality show FBOY Island (July 14), the premiere of Issa Ray’s comedy “Rap Sh!t” (July 21) and the premiere of the relaunch of the HBO Max series “Pretty Liars: Original Sin” (July 28). Here’s everything else that will appear on HBO Max in July 2022.

Everything else will be released on HBO Max in July 2022

being clarified:

The premiere of the 2nd season of Gendy Tartokovsky’s “Primeval”

Harley Quinn, the premiere of the third season of Max Original

Nikki Glazer, Special Comedy

July 1:

A Kind of Murder, 2016 (HBO)

A Simple Plan, 1998 (HBO)

Act of Valor, 2012 (HBO)

Angels on the Outskirts, 1951.

Arbitration, 2012 (HBO)

Stab in the Back for Beginners, 2018 (HBO)

Baggage Claim, 2013 (HBO)

Blanes Eskina Muller (AKA Blanes St and Muller), 2020 (HBO)

Pulling out the Dead, 1999 (HBO)

Catch the Fire, 2006 (HBO)

Code of Silence, 1985 (HBO)

Confidence, 2003 (HBO)

David Copperfield, 1935.

Doctor Who: The Eve of the Daleks, Special

Frank Miller’s Sin City, 2005 (HBO) (unrated version)

Godzilla, 1998

Goodbye, Mr. Chips, 1969.

Hollow Man, 2000 (HBO) (Director’s version)

How to ruin everything (AKA Cómo mandarlo todo a la mierda), the premiere of the first season of Max Original

I’m a spy, 2002

Indecent Proposal, 1993 (HBO)

Julia, 2009 (HBO)

La Ciudad de las Fieras (aka the City of Wild Animals), 2021 (HBO)

Last Night in Soho, 2021 (HBO)

Listomania, 1975

Lone Survivor, 2013 (HBO)

The Lord of War, 2005 (HBO)

Losing Isaiah, 1995 (HBO)

Mrs. Brown, you have a beautiful daughter, 1968.

Mrs. Winterbourne, 1996

One for the Money, 2012 (HBO)

Overboard, 1987 (HBO)

Pawn Sacrifice, 2014 (HBO)

Postcards from the Edge (1990)

Rio 2, 2014 (HBO)

Scary Run, 1986 (HBO)

Safe, 2012 (HBO)

She’s Having a Baby, 1988 (HBO)

The Sleepers, 1996 (HBO)

Sleepless in Seattle, 1993.

Snowy Day, 2000 (HBO)

Children of Spies, 2001

Spy Kids 2: Island of Unfulfilled Dreams, 2 002

Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over, 2 003

French Suite, 2014 (HBO)

That Awkward Moment, 2014 (HBO)

Bachelor and Bobby-Soxer, 1947.

The Scam is on, 2018 (HBO)

Advisor, 2013 (HBO) (Extended Version)

The Great American Pastime, 1,956

Heat, 2013 (HBO) (extended version)

The Impossible, 2012 (HBO)

Legends of Zorro, 2005

The Other Woman, 2014 (HBO)

The plot thickens, season 3 premiere

Raid 2, 2014

Satanic Rites of Dracula, 1,974

The Edge of the World, 2013 (HBO)

This is Elvis, 1981.

Purebloods, 2017 (HBO)

Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning, 2012

Warrior, 2011 (HBO)

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, 1993 (HBO)

July 2:

Before midnight, 2022

Sidewalk stories, 1,989

July 7:

Miss S, Max Original First Season Premiere

Visitors, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

July 9th:

Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015

July 10:

Premiere of the limited documentary series “Anarchists” (HBO)

July 11:

Tuka and Bertie, season 3 premiere

July 12:

Craig of the Creek, Season 4 premiere

The Edge of the Earth, Premiere of the sports documentary series (HBO)

The movie “Bob’s Burgers”, 2022 (HBO)

July 14:

FBoy Island, the premiere of the second season of Max Original

Vote for Juan (Vota Juan), season 1

Vote for Juan (Vamos Juan), season 2

Vote for Juan (Venga Juan), the premiere of the third season of Max Original

July 15th:

Kung Fu, season 2 premiere

Rehearsal, Comedy Series Premiere (HBO)

July 16:

Godzilla, 2014 (HBO)

July 17:

Rat in the kitchen, season 1 premiere

July 19:

We, the Cubs, Season 1D premiere

July 21:

Almost flying, Max. The premiere of the first season of the original

Pacto Brutal – O Assassinato de Daniella Perex, Max Original Documentary Series

Rap Sh!t, Max Original First Season Premiere

The Last Movie Stars, Max Original, 6-episode documentary, premiere