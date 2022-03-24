HBO Max Adds ‘Random’ Button To Choose Episodes

HBO Max launched on Tuesday (22) a “shuffle” button for the desktop version of the platform. Unlike competitor Netflix’s option, which chooses a random show from the entire available library, HBO Max’s new feature will only work for episodes. Once you determine the show you want to watch, the button will cause a chapter to be chosen at random.

According to the company, the new function had been one of the most requested changes in recent times. With the launch of the feature, it is possible to use it in 45 series of HBO Max. However, not all series that received the tool are available in Brazil. In the country, the list drops to 25 titles that include Adventure Time, E.R., Friends, A Nutshell, Rick & Morty, The Big Bang Theory, The Office, among others.

Check below the complete list of programs that received the shuffle button and are available in Brazil:

Just a show

Courage the Cowardly Dog

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Total Kids Drama

Dudu, Dudu and Ed

ER – Medical Shift

Flight of the Conchords

friends

Adventure Time

apple and onion

The Amazing World of Gumball

Greg’s World

Rick and Morty

robot chicken

Scooby-Doo: Where Are You?

Selena + Chef

The Big Bang Theory

The Mentalist

The Office (US version)

The Shop: Uninterrupted

Two and a Half Men

Fresh prince of Bel Air

Bears without Course

Warner Bros. cartoons

Young Sheldon