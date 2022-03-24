HBO Max Adds ‘Random’ Button To Choose Episodes

HBO Max launched on Tuesday (22) a “shuffle” button for the desktop version of the platform. Unlike competitor Netflix’s option, which chooses a random show from the entire available library, HBO Max’s new feature will only work for episodes. Once you determine the show you want to watch, the button will cause a chapter to be chosen at random.
According to the company, the new function had been one of the most requested changes in recent times. With the launch of the feature, it is possible to use it in 45 series of HBO Max. However, not all series that received the tool are available in Brazil. In the country, the list drops to 25 titles that include Adventure Time, E.R., Friends, A Nutshell, Rick & Morty, The Big Bang Theory, The Office, among others.
Check below the complete list of programs that received the shuffle button and are available in Brazil:
Just a show
Courage the Cowardly Dog
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Total Kids Drama
Dudu, Dudu and Ed
ER – Medical Shift
Flight of the Conchords
friends
Adventure Time
apple and onion
The Amazing World of Gumball
Greg’s World
Rick and Morty
robot chicken
Scooby-Doo: Where Are You?
Selena + Chef
The Big Bang Theory
The Mentalist
The Office (US version)
The Shop: Uninterrupted
Two and a Half Men
Fresh prince of Bel Air
Bears without Course
Warner Bros. cartoons
Young Sheldon