HBO Max: 10 Best Movies to Watch Streaming

HBO Max: Attention, there is a new streaming between us! This Tuesday (29), HBO Max arrived in Latin America, bringing a good variety of content, especially on behalf of companies belonging to WarnerMedia. In addition to original news, including series and films, there are also several productions established in cinema and television.

For this reason, we browsed through the platform’s catalog to discover some of the best movies available there for you to watch. Check out!

10. Harry Potter

Who has never dreamed of receiving a letter from Hogwarts? Well then, the saga of the most famous little wizard in the world was told through eight films in the cinema, adapting the original stories from the books by J.K. Rowling. And rest assured that on HBO Max everyone is available, from The Philosopher’s Stone to the 2nd part of The Deathly Hallows.

Another new feature is the inclusion of Fantastic Animals and Where to Find Them in the catalogue. The production is perfect for those who have not yet ventured into these new films set in this same fantastic universe.

9. Mad Max: Road of Fury

When George Miller decided to produce a sequel to the classic Mad Max trilogy, he brought several new features to the movie screen. In the lead role, Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy were involved in a mind-blowing plot, full of action, persecution and even criticism of certain aspects of society. To be consecrated, the feature also competed for the Oscar in 2016.

8. Before Dawn

Filmmaker Richard Linklater is quite famous for films such as School of Rock (2003) and also Boyhood (2014). In 1995, he released Before Dawn, telling the story of Jesse (Ethan Hawke) and Celine (Julie Delpy), who meet on a train journey across Europe, spend time together, and fall in love. However, they need to split up, as he needs to return to his country by dawn.

7. 2001: A Space Odyssey

Get ready for a journey full of temporal reflections, as Stanley Kubrick’s feature film is loaded with metaphors. With an extremely convincing and eye-popping visual, the film deals with a mission that astronauts need to carry out in space, which even culminates in an unpredictable confrontation between men and machines.

6. Wild

One of the most iconic villains in the comic book world won a movie in which he is the main protagonist. Joker, who earned an Oscar for Best Actor for Joaquin Phoenix, managed to attract even the most distant viewers of the heroes’ world to a plot full of creativity and good times. Obviously, it’s one of the highlights that’s available on HBO Max.

5. Batman: The Dark Knight

And DC fans couldn’t be happier, after all, there are several productions linked to their favorite heroes on the platform. One of the most celebrated is the second film in the trilogy that Christopher Nolan made for the Dark Knight. In this production, there is the presence of Heath Ledger’s Joker, who managed to mark all spectators.

4. Boogie Nights: Unlimited Pleasure

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, Boogie Nights is one of the best films released in the 1990s, telling the rise of an erotic production star (played by Mark Wahlberg) and the consequences of his success.

Gradually, surrounded by influences that are not necessarily positive, he develops paranoia and infiltrates a dangerous world of addictions. The cast also features Julianne Moore and Philip Seymour Hoffman.

3. Matrix

Released in 1999, The Matrix revolutionized many things with its philosophical discussions intertwined with new technologies. In addition, the Wachowski sisters film also brings impressive sequences that have marked the history of cinema — such as the choice of pills that Neo (Keanu Reeves) needs to perform. It is, without a doubt, one of the unmissable productions available on HBO Max.

2. The Lord of the Rings

J.R.R. Tolkien’s books are classics of fantastic literature that have conquered thousands of readers around the world. And his film adaptations, directed by Peter Jackson, also caught the attention of many people in the early 2000s. That way, subscribers to the streaming platform can now check out the three productions in a possible marathon in the comfort of their homes.

1. Citizen Kane

Closing the list, we need to recommend a very important classic for lovers of the seventh art. Citizen Kane, by Orson Welles, tells the story of Charles Foster Kane, a communications magnate whose life was marked by several specific issues.

With this, the spectators follow, over the years, the development of all these subjects, observing closely the technical rigor for the narrative that the filmmaker managed to build with his team in the 1940s.