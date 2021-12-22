HBO Max: 10 Best 2021 Series To Watch

HBO Max: During 2021, a large number of productions were released by various streaming services, including HBO Max, which arrived this year in Brazil. The platform brought movies and series to its catalogue, winning many positive reviews from the public and specialized critics.

For that reason, we’ve brought you a list of the top 10 series of 2021 available on HBO Max for you to watch during your holiday season.

Remembering that we only consider series that debuted or had new seasons released in 2021 on HBO Max.

Check it out below!

10 – Love Life (2nd season)

The 1st season of Love Life was a huge success, causing the production to be quickly renewed for another year. However, the 2nd season of the show surprised most viewers of the series, as the plot delved even deeper into its new characters, bringing to light dramas and insecurities that many people have witnessed in their daily lives.

With the story this time focused on Harper, starring Marcus Watkins, Love Life achieved an incredible 94% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, taking into account 17 reviewers.

9 – Destiny Patrol (Season 3)

The 3rd season of Destiny’s Patrol arrived on HBO Max on September 23, bringing again the adventures of the heroes who brought the show to life. Keeping the show’s signature mood, the producers explored the inner dramas of each character, making fans’ frustration over the show’s sophomore year much lessened.

This made Destiny Patrol become one of the best productions released by HBO Max this year. The great approval from the public even allowed it to be renewed for its 4th year with less than a month after the premiere of the current season.

8 – Gossip Girl

Gossip Girl became a big hit shortly after its release, as the reboot of The CW’s famous show saw viewers immerse themselves once again in the magic of the Upper East Side, giving the production the title of HBO Max’s Most-Watched Series in 2021 .

However, the praise directed to Gossip Girl is not only in relation to its numbers, as the new story presented has been the target of praise from the public and critics, who consider that the writers managed to sew the two plots together in a way. great.

7 – The Sexual Life of University Students

Created by Mindy Kaling, known primarily for her work on The Office and Never Have I Ever, in partnership with Justin Noble, College Girls’ Sex Life premiered on November 18 of this year. In the plot, viewers follow the lives of 4 friends during their college years.

As they deal with the emotions of self-discovery, they need to take on the responsibilities that adulthood brings with aging. The cast consists of Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp, Alyah Chanelle and others

6 – Rick and Morty (5th season)

Since its release, Rick and Morty has gained a large share of the adult cartoon audience, who quickly became involved in the characters’ scientific and planetary journeys. Showing that the future of the series may still have a long way to go, the scriptwriters of the cartoon managed to cause several emotions in their viewers in the 5th season of the production.

In many moments, fans of animation cheered and hoped that everything would be okay with this dear duo. The good reception from the public made the series to be renewed for a 6th season, which also won a Christmas special.

5 – Scenes from a Wedding

Scenes From a Marriage is a miniseries by HBO Max based on a series of the same name from the 1970s. In the plot, viewers follow the life of a couple in crisis who, little by little, show the most intimate feelings they feel for each other. other.

Since its release, the production has received high praise from the specialized critics, who find the production intense and fascinating. Produced by Carver Karaszewski, the show stars Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain.

4 – The White Lotus

The White Lotus arrived on HBO Max in August 2021 and quickly attracted a lot of attention to its plot. In the series, viewers follow a group of millionaires who stay at an incredible resort in Hawaii. Through a tone of satire, the show explores the charms of a life in which there is no need to worry about money.

Starring Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge and others, the production goes on the feeling for those who watch to be following the lives of great celebrities. This made The White Lotus a big hit, being renewed for a 2nd season.

3 – Hacks

Hacks became one of the most critically acclaimed series of the entire year. After being nominated for 14 Emmy categories, the production took home 4 statuettes from the event that took place a few months ago. In the plot, viewers follow the story of Deborah and Ava, two completely different women that life has decided to unite so that their careers can take off.

The production is written by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, featuring Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder and Carl Clemons-Hopkins in the main cast.

2 – Mare of Easttown

Created by Brad Ingelsby, Mare of Easttown is a drama miniseries that tells the story of Mare Sheehan, a great detective who investigates a horrific crime in Philadelphia while dealing with the sad and heavy conflicts of her private life.

Starring Kate Winslet, Julianne Nicholson, Jean Smart and others, the production has received rave reviews since its release, reaching a rating of 94% on Rotten Tomatoes.

1 – Succession (3rd season)

Succession has had great public approval since its 1st season. However, the show’s 3rd season earned it a 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, causing many expert critics to regard the production as the best series of recent times.

Created by Jesse Armstrong, the production explores in a comedic tone the life of the Roy family, which despite having a lot of money and being highly successful, presents a series of dysfunctional problems.

In its cast, the dramatic comedy has names like Hiam Abbass, Nicholas Braun, Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, Peter Friedman and others.

Did you like the article? What’s your favorite HBO Max series? Stay tuned on TecMundo so you don’t miss any news!