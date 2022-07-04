HBO just canceled the series after its first season was toasted by critics

HBO finally unveiled its TV adaptation of “The Time Traveler’s Wife” back in May, almost four years after it was originally announced in 2018 under the direction of former “Doctor Who” boss Steven Moffat. Despite the adaptation of the popular novel, which has already inspired the creation of a successful film, the six-part first season was criticized by critics, and now the network has officially confirmed that there will be no second season.

The series (which you can find streaming with an HBO Max subscription) brought Rose Leslie back to HBO after she appeared in Game of Thrones as Ygritte, while Theo James returned to television to participate in the project, leaving Sanditon after just one season as the main character. Both actors were mentioned in HBO’s (via EW) cancellation statement:

Although HBO will not be promoting the second season of The Time Traveler’s Wife, we are honored to collaborate with master storytellers Steven Moffat and David Nutter. We are so grateful to them for their passion, hard work and caring about the adaptation of this beloved book. We also thank Theo and Rose and our entire brilliant cast for their heartfelt performance, which completely charmed the audience.

HBO has certainly attracted a behind-the-scenes team known for working on major TV hits, and David Nutter won an Emmy Award back in 2015 for directing an episode of Game of Thrones. He directed all six episodes of The Time Traveler’s Wife.

As for Steven Moffat, the developer/executive producer revealed when the series was first announced that he was a longtime fan of Audrey Niffenegger’s novel, going so far as to write the infamous Doctor Who episode as a response to it. Moffat is credited with writing all six episodes of what is now the first and only season.

Despite what seemed like a recipe for success featuring Moffat, Nutter, Rose Leslie and Theo James, the series did not immediately become a critical hit, with some suggesting that the premise that an elderly man communicates with his wife as a child should not have been made for television in 2022.

Steven Moffat responded to accusations that the “Time Traveler’s Wife” was related to self-care, referring to the fact that Henry James introduced himself to Claire Leslie as just a friend when the characters met, and she was still a child. However, for some critics, the show, in which they joked about taking care of themselves in order to recognize the age difference, did not make the situation more acceptable.

Fans will now never know if Moffat planned to make some changes to the series in light of the criticism in the second season and how. He came to “The Time Traveler’s Wife” with a string of hits to his name as the second showrunner of the revival of “Doctor Who” (which returns under the direction of the first showrunner of the revival) and co-creator of “Sherlock”. However, his participation in Doctor Who caused controversy among some fans.

In addition to the Moffat episode “The Girl in the Fireplace” for the Tenth Doctor in Season 2, as a response to “The Time Traveler’s Wife”, the Eleventh Doctor in Season 5 (who was Moffat’s first showrunner) actually met his first companion in his youth. a girl before taking her on board his time machine as an adult.

If you consider yourself one of the fans of the one-season series or just want to see what all the fuss was about before the cancellation, you can find it on HBO Max. The 2009 film of the same name, starring Rachel McAdams and Eric Bana, is also available on the streaming platform. To find out about some upcoming screenings, be sure to check out our schedule of TV premieres for 2022.