HBO just canceled Its second TV drama in less than a week, and the stars Reacted

HBO, with its annual prestigious awards and stellar lineup of programs, is one of the relatively few linear television networks whose content supports the same conversations as popular streaming shows on Netflix, Apple TV+ and other platforms. And while the premium cable operator doesn’t often find itself at the center of cancellation conversations, given its penchant for limited series, two original drama series were canceled last week. After the adaptation of “The Time Traveler’s Wife” got the axe, HBO canceled the historical drama “Gentleman Jack” after two seasons.

Based in part on the real-life coded diaries of Anna Lister, whose writings inspired her unofficial mantle of “the first modern lesbian,” “Gentleman Jack” starred Suranne Jones as the aforementioned Anna, and Sophie Rundle as her partner Ann Walker. The first season debuted in 2019 and caused great recognition of the actors, script and plot, although from the very beginning it was clear that the series has a much larger audience in the UK than here in the States.

Due to delays related to COVID, which spoiled production, the release of season 2 took place only 3 years after the first. When it premiered in April this year — this time the British series aired earlier than in the US — the series again received praise from critics and fans, albeit with an inevitable drop in the number of viewers. So the Deadline cancellation report does note that the second season of “Gentleman Jack” was almost at the bottom of the barrel when it came to demo ratings for the HBO originals.

It would seem that the line in the sand is what caused the network to shut down less than a month after the end of the second season. Here’s how HBO explained the situation in its statement:

HBO will not be promoting the third season of “Gentleman Jack.” When we started this journey more than five years ago, we knew that series creator Sally Wainwright had a uniquely exciting vision, and it was extremely gratifying to see how Ann Lister’s journey resonated with viewers. We are incredibly grateful to Sally, the immaculate Suranne Jones and Sophie Rundle, as well as the entire cast and crew for bringing Ann and Ann’s story to life. We would also like to thank our partners from the BBC and Lookout Point for their joint work on two wonderful seasons.

As news of the cancellation began to spread, Gentleman Jack stars Suranne Jones and Sophie Rundle took to social media to share their feelings about the end of the Ann and Ann stories after two seasons. After sharing a video of the second season’s lapses with her followers, Jones shared a thank-you message with viewers on Instagram, saying:

Good morning 🎩 I just wanted to take a moment to reflect on our wonderful journey of making this show. Although this is sad news, Gentleman Jack will not be renewed, this show has gathered so many people, which allowed people to share their stories, brought joy, emotions and creativity, and also gave me a real connection with you as an audience. . . . I’ve never participated in a show that had such a huge impact and touched my heart like this. It wasn’t always the easiest job I’ve had… but it was always worth it to see the reaction she got. Thank you for your support.

Suranne Jones also thanked the crew of the show and in her post called Sophie Rundle “a real friend and a real star.” And for folk fans, she also thanked the musicians O’Hooley & Tidow for the musical theme of Gentleman Jack.

Sophie Rundle also used Instagram as a place to share her thoughts on the cancellation, saying:

What a privilege it was to play Anne Walker and bring back to life the extraordinary love story between her and Anna Lister. I am so proud to have been a part of restoring their place in history. And I will be eternally grateful that I was allowed to spend time in the breathtakingly talented orbits of Sally and Suranne, as well as the incredible team of people who brought this story to your screens.

Thank you for being such kind, funny, creative and supportive fans. I am amazed at the love that this show has caused. And proud. So fiercely proud. 🌈 🎩❤️👒

While HBO may have canceled two shows in less than a week, the network has a ton of high-end programming in the works that should help calm some negative dislike. The biggest of all projects, without a doubt, is the “Game of Thrones” prequel “House of the Dragon”, but others, such as the long-awaited fourth season of “True Detective” and the second season of “The Gilded Age”, will undoubtedly make viewers stick to their seats at the end of this year. and not only.

While we are waiting for these and other projects, the first two seasons of “Gentleman Jack” will be available to watch in full on an HBO Max subscription.