HBO has published the first footage of the series “One of us”

HBO has released the first official footage from its upcoming original series, The Last of Us, starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in an adventurous post-apocalyptic adaptation of the video game. The new footage was shown before the premiere of the original HBO series “House of the Dragon” and showed famous characters Pascal and Ramsey, Joel and Ellie.

The HBO series “One of Us” is an adaptation of the popular Playstation video game of the same name. The adventure game was released in 2013 and centers around a smuggler named Joel, who is tasked with guiding a young teenage girl, Ellie, through a post-apocalyptic United States devastated by various dangers. The famous sequel The Last Of Us Part II was released in 2020 and received many awards at the Game Awards 2020, including “Game of the Year”.

The footage was a small sample in a large video released by HBO to promote the premiere of “House of the Dragon” and other upcoming series that will soon appear on the network. The footage shows Joel and Ellie slowly moving across a snow-covered bridge, and then maneuvering in scenes telling about the survival of the iconic character. In addition, HBO for the first time showed viewers a dangerous fungus affecting the setting, as well as other elements familiar to many familiar with the game.

“Everyone I cared about either died or left me,” Ellie cruelly stated in the footage. “You have no idea what loss is,” Joel replies, highlighting the tension between the two characters. HBO also presented viewers with the first look at the star of “Their Own League” Nick Offerman as Bill, a paranoid and bizarre character from the popular Playstation video game who makes an uneasy alliance with Joel and Ellie.

The first official footage from “The Last of Us” was a pleasant surprise at the end of the noisy video, but HBO also presented other exciting projects that should excite viewers. There are new views on the upcoming seasons of various original HBO series, as well as the announcement of new seasons of “Legacy”, “Time of Victories”, “Perry Mason” and other well-known series. In addition, a brief overview of the upcoming HBO original limited series “Love and Death” was also shown, in which the main role will be played by the star of “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of Madness” Elizabeth Olsen.

The official release date for the upcoming original series has not yet been announced, but viewers can expect to dive into “The Last of Us” sometime next year. Additional footage will undoubtedly appear as the hidden release date approaches, and we hope that they will tell more about the expected series. It will be interesting to see how much the narrative matches the source material, and whether HBO can convey the magic of the award-winning video game in the form of live action.

The Last Of Us will premiere next year on HBO.