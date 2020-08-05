HBO GO now available for Xbox One in Latin America

This Wednesday (5), HBO announced a new integration of its streaming service with the Microsoft console. From now on, HBO GO can be consumed by the Xbox One platform in Latin American countries, such as Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Mexico.

In practice, subscribers to the platform will be able to log in directly through the video game using data from pay-TV packages, mobile operators or other formats. New users will also be able to register through Google Play and App Store digital stores.

Among the main content available are the eighth season of Game of Thrones and other productions in the catalog, such as Westworld, Chernobyl, Soprano Family and Big Little Lies.

According to HBO Latin America’s Corporate Vice President of Digital Distribution and New Business, Dionne Bermudez, the partnership allows the media group to also reach the growing gamer audience.

“We are always implementing new options to improve our consumers’ experience with HBO. With Xbox One we are expanding our reach to the constantly growing gaming audience, while at the same time offering a new option for our fans to see their favorite productions wherever, whenever and however they want. ”

Dionne Bermudez

Corporate Vice President of Digital Distribution and New Business for HBO Latin America

It is worth remembering that this is the second news related to HBO GO in the region in a few weeks. At the end of July, the platform started to be signed by the Free Market for Brazil, Argentina and Mexico.



