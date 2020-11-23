HBO Approves For The Last Of Us Series

HBO officially gave the green light for The Last of Us series, which we first learned about its future in March. There is no information about when the series will come to the screens yet.

The Last of Us Part II, which met with PlayStation 4 players as of June 19, 2020, managed to receive positive comments from the vast majority of players with both the story and graphics quality it presented. Now, HBO has approved The Last of Us to be presented to TV fans.

In fact, the first announcement that The Last of Us will be on HBO screens as a series came in March. In this context, we also learned that another popular HBO production, Chernobyl, director Johan Renck and producer Craig Mazin will be reunited in The Last of Us.

The Last of Us series will be PlayStation Productions’ first TV production

According to new information about The Last of Us series, Neil Druckmann, the author and creative director of The Last of Us, will be the author and executive producer of the series with Craig Mazin.

Evan Wells, president of the game’s developer, Naughty Dog, will be executive producer with Carolyn Strauss. The series will be a co-production of Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, Word Games and Naughty Dog, and will be released as the first TV production of PlayStation Productions.

The Last of Us series will be set 20 years after the collapse of modern civilization

Commenting on the subject, HBO vice president of programming, Francesca Orsi stated that Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann are visionary personalities in their respective fields, while working with Naughty Dog, Word Games, Sony and PlayStation to adapt the gripping story of The Last of Us. stated that they were happy.

According to shared information, The Last of Us series will take place 20 years after the collapse of modern civilization. In the lead roles of the series, as in the game, Ellie and Joel characters will be featured. Sony Pictures TV Studios president Jeff Frost and PlayStation Productions president Asad Qizilbash expressed their excitement with the partnership they formed for the adaptation of The Last of Us.



