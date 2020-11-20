HBO allowed production to begin on The Last of Us

The famous video game The Last of Us, exclusive to PlayStation, will have a television series on HBO channels. According to information from The Hollywood Reporter, the adaptation received a green light from the television network to begin the series’ production preparations.

The information was confirmed by Naughty Dog’s official Twitter account.

We’re so psyched to be teaming up with @HBO to create a new The Last of Us series with @Neil_Druckmann and @clmazin at the helm: https://t.co/AzjxMdjTbQ pic.twitter.com/6gFjdXtiMw — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) March 5, 2020

The Last of Us series

The production is being developed by Craig Mazin, responsible for the Chernobyl series, and Neil Druckmann, who is the creative director of the hit game. The idea of ​​involving the person in charge of the game involves the search for a series that has poetic licenses in the script, but still remains very faithful to the original story.

The information is that HBO had already agreed to produce the series in March this year. In addition to Mazin and Druckmann, the series will be executive produced by Carolyn Strauss (Game of Thrones), Evan Wells, by game developer Naughty Dog, and Qizilbash and Carter Swan, who are involved by PlayStation Productions. Sony Pictures TV and Word Games are also involved in the program.

Series plot

The Last of Us series will take place 20 years after the destruction of modern civilization. The story revolves around Joel, a survivor of the apocalypse who was hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of the oppressive quarantine zone.

The task, which initially seemed to be smooth, ends up becoming a dangerous and brutal adventure, creating a bond of dependence between the two characters.



