HBO, again looking at side streams of incomplete stories

A Game of Thrones spinoff based on George R.R.’s Dunk & Egg tales is reportedly in development. Martin, but he runs the risk of repeating the mistake from the program book.

A pilot was previously filmed for a show addressing the events of The Long Night, but HBO decided not to go ahead with it. House of the Dragon, centered on the civil war of the Targaryens from Dance of the Dragons, has been chosen to continue with Game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones House of the Dragon is expected to debut in 2022, but that’s not all that HBO has in the works for Martin’s fantasy world. The chain wants to end with multiple programs set in the universe.

Among the spin-offs in the works is Tales of Dunk & Egg, set about 90 years before Game of Thrones. It has long been a popular choice because it contains many entertaining stories.

Martin has written three novels so far, The Hedge Knight, The Sworn Sword and The Mystery Knight, but therein lies the problem. The biggest problem Game of Thrones had was that it outperformed Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire books.

Once it ran out of source material is when Game of Thrones started to decline. Part of that was down to adaptation options, removing various characters and stories, but it also spoke to the difficulty of adapting something unfinished.

Tales of Dunk & Egg is in a similar position: Martin hasn’t written a story since 2010, which means that unless something drastically changes, it will continue as Game of Thrones.

Given that going beyond the books hurt Game of Thrones, it is a bit surprising that HBO risks repeating the problem but the same author commented that the day the books are finished is when the show will be made so as not to repeat it. same.